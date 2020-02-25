Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed believes that batsman Ahmed Shehzad won’t play another game for the Quetta Gladiators in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Tanvir’s prediction comes after Shehzad has made a disappointing start to his PSL campaign.

The 28-year-old scored seven runs in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United, 12 runs in their six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi and 11 runs in their five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

“I think this match [against Karachi Kings] will be Shehzad’s last outing unless coach Moin and captain Sarfaraz decide to give him another go,” Tanvir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I don’t think he is focused enough to play cricket right now.”

The Gladiators’ next match will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

