Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed believes that batsman Ahmed Shehzad “is unable to produce the goods in batting”.

Tanvir’s criticism of Shehzad comes after the 28-year-old failed to impress in the Quetta Gladiators’ first three Pakistan Super League (PSL) games.

Shehzad scored seven runs in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United, 12 runs in their six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi and 11 runs in their five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

“Seeing the shot he played, which led to his dismissal in Quetta’s last match against Karachi Kings, I can’t understand what sort of cricket he is trying to play,” Tanvir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He is unable to produce the goods in batting but while fielding he is advising the bowlers to bowl within the stumps if they get hit for a boundary.

“He needs to concentrate on his own department and mind his own business rather than becoming a professor.”

The Gladiators’ next match will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

