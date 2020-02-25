Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar believes that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is the second-best batsman in the Pakistan team behind Babar Azam.

Akhtar’s comments come after Hafeez struck a magnificent 98 not out, which came off 57 balls and included seven boundaries and seven sixes, in the team’s narrow one-wicket loss against Islamabad United.

“Hafeez bhai is the best batsman in Pakistan after Babar Azam,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He is a senior player and we expect a big innings from him.

“Unfortunately he got out early in the first match, but he is our main players and our batting revolves around him. He played brilliantly [on Sunday].”

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sohail Akhtar makes incredibly bold claim about the Lahore Qalandars

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...