Sohail Akhtar: “Hafeez bhai is the best batsman in Pakistan after Babar Azam”

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar believes that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is the second-best batsman in the Pakistan team behind Babar Azam.

Akhtar’s comments come after Hafeez struck a magnificent 98 not out, which came off 57 balls and included seven boundaries and seven sixes, in the team’s narrow one-wicket loss against Islamabad United.

“Hafeez bhai is the best batsman in Pakistan after Babar Azam,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He is a senior player and we expect a big innings from him.

“Unfortunately he got out early in the first match, but he is our main players and our batting revolves around him. He played brilliantly [on Sunday].”

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Friday.

