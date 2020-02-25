Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the Karachi Kings are committing “a grave mistake” by not playing two spinners.

Inzamam noted that the Kings could have beaten the Quetta Gladiators had they employed this tactic.

Currently, the Kings’ go-to spinner is captain Imad Wasim, but they also have other options, including Umer Khan.

“I don’t understand why Karachi is committing such a grave mistake. Subcontinent pitches are more conducive for spinners. They [subcontinent pitches] are effective for pacers only when the ball starts reverse swinging, which doesn’t happen too often in 20-over match,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If Karachi had a second spinner along with Imad Wasim against Quetta, then Quetta would have had trouble chasing the target.

“Imad took a wicket while conceding only 19 runs in his four-over spell, but after him Karachi were left with no spinner. Therefore, it became easier for Quetta batsmen to face similar sort of pace from Karachi bowlers.

“If they had a spinner, then Quetta batsmen might have taken a chance which might have resulted in a wicket. Karachi missed an opportunity as it was their home ground so they should have had a better idea of the pitch.”

The Kings’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Friday.

