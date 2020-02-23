Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Multan Sultans wicketkeeper-batsman Zeeshan Ashraf has revealed that he is determined to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and be part of the Pakistan team at the T20 World Cup later this year.

Zeeshan’s comments come after he struck a 29-ball 50, which included four boundaries and three sixes, in the Sultans’ clash against Islamabad United.

Despite his superb knock, the Sultans ended up losing the match by eight wickets.

“I want to perform and bring myself into contention for the T20 World Cup. I am hopeful that I will achieve that,” Zeeshan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The Sultans’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday.

