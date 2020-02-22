Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has revealed that focusing on his goal and game is how he became one of the best batsmen in international cricket today.

Azam is currently number one on the Twenty20 batsmen rankings, third in the ODI rankings and fifth in the Test rankings.

He is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and kicked off his campaign in style on Friday as he was named Man of the Match for his knock of 78, which came off 56 balls and included seven boundaries and two sixes.

As a result of it, the Kings defeated the Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs.

“I’ve realized that if you’re focused on your goal then you’ll achieve what you want and that’s why I am focused on my game,” Azam was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, in Karachi on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal admits to meeting with a bookie?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...