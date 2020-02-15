South Africa’s tour of Pakistan called off, but likely to be rescheduled

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa have called off their tour of Pakistan in March as the board is concerned about the players’ workload.

South Africa are currently playing England at home and will then host Australia for three Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs before travelling to India for three ODIs.

Talks had progressed about South Africa touring Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series after their tour of India concluded.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan noted that “managing player workload is a top priority” and added that the PCB and Cricket South Africa are willing to reschedule the series.

“We are pleased that the CSA remains committed to rescheduling this short series as soon as practically possible,” Wasim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “As there is a strong willingness and commitment, both the boards are now exploring their FTPs to find gaps so that we can agree on the dates.”

Cricket South Africa’s acting chief executive Jacques Faul insisted that the decision to cancel the tour had nothing to do with the security situation in Pakistan.

“This has purely been done because of the heavy workload and international schedule our players are facing in the immediate future,” he said. “I have assured my counterpart at the PCB, Wasim Khan, that the tour remains very much on our international schedule.

“I would also like to stress that security was not an issue in asking the PCB for this postponement. We will now work together to find an appropriate window in the international cricket calendar.”

