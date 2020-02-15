Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has expressed his confidence that New Zealand will tour Pakistan in 2021.

Wasim is optimistic that New Zealand will agree to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in January.

International cricket has slowly begun returning to Pakistan as Sri Lanka recently visited the country for three ODIs, three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests.

Bangladesh also played three Twenty20 Internationals and a Test match. They will return to Pakistan in April for a one-off ODI and another Test.

“We are working on taking international cricket in every city. The next normal tour is expected in Pakistan when New Zealand will tour the country next year to play two Tests and three T20Is,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“When they will come, we can provide more of a balanced schedule of matches. It makes sense to completely play series at a single venue because these are the short tours which were held recently in past months. The role of the media has been very enormous in helping us normalizing things.”

