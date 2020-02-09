Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes the secret behind Babar Azam’s success is his “total commitment” to cricket and wanting to be the best.

Latif’s comments come after Azam scored an unbeaten 143 on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, which came off 192 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Excluding his 143, Azam has made three hundreds in his last four Tests.

A total commitment is a paramount to reaching the ultimate in performance. @babarazam258 #PAKvBAN #babarazam 💯 💯 💯 💯 💯 pic.twitter.com/77olh3sSJ2 — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) February 8, 2020

“A total commitment is paramount to reaching the ultimate in performance,” Latif said on Twitter.

