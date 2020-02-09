Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that he is concerned about spinner Yasir Shah.

Akhtar’s comments come after Yasir has failed to take many wickets as of late.

In the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Yasir went wicketless in the first innings and conceded 83 runs from the 22 overs he bowled.

In addition to him being worried, Akhtar noted that the team management should feel the same way.

“The team management should be concerned over Yasir’s form. He is a good bowler and fastest to get 200 wickets in Test cricket. He has the potential to do well but needs some hard work,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

