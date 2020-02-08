Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that spinner Yasir Shah “needs a break from international cricket”.

Latif’s comments come after Yasir went wicketless on the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 233, but Yasir conceded 83 runs from the 22 overs he bowled.

“Yasir Shah needs a break from international cricket. His form is a cause of concern,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He is having an issue from over the wicket as he is trying to push the ball with pace. I think there is some issue with his back as well.

“Mushtaq Ahmed is working with him regarding his release of the ball. The ball should turn from your hand. When you release the ball, the higher will be the speed of its revolutions, the more it will break when it pitches.”

Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar echoed Latif’s sentiments, saying: “When Yasir bowls from around the wicket, his weight follows the ball. However, that’s not the case when he bowls over the wicket, since it doesn’t create an angle. So he needs to work to create that angle from over the wicket.”

As for Mohammad Wasim, he admitted that Yasir has to regain his form soon as he is Pakistan’s go-to spinner.

“Yasir needs to comeback in form as soon as possible,” Wasim said. “We are getting wickets with the new ball. But we need our spinner to be effective with the old ball as well.”

