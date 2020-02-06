Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sent a heartwarming thank you message to the Pakistan fans during a video interview with Shahid Afridi.

Yuvraj expressed his gratitude over the fact that many Pakistani people had wished him well and were praying for him when he was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment in the United States.

Yuvraj was found to have a cancerous tumour in his left lung in 2011, but he managed to beat the disease after undergoing chemotherapy.

The 38-year-old, who retired from international cricket in June last year, admitted that he was glad to see so many supportive messages from people in Pakistan when going through a very “tough time”.

“I still remember when I was in the US for treatment and Twitter was new at that time. I posted something about my treatment and loads of Pakistani people sent their prayers for me,” Yuvraj said in the video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “It was a tough time for me. For a cricketer, remaining away from cricket is toughest.”

