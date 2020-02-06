Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Rumman Raees has revealed that he is excited about playing with South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Both players will represent Islamabad United during the tournament, which will start on February 20 and be held entirely in Pakistan for the first time.

“I’m looking forward to bowling alongside Dale Steyn because of his experience in international cricket. He consistently remained the best bowler in the world for a long time and having such an individual in our squad is going to be beneficial for the side,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Raees added that he is also looking forward to making his comeback.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined since last year’s PSL and has not played for Pakistan since January 2018.

“We are excited about participating in PSL5 especially because I’m making a comeback,” he said. “I’m keen on proving my form and fitness in the upcoming edition of the league and hopefully go on to play for Pakistan once again.”

Islamabad United will feature in the opening match of the PSL, where they will take on the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, in Karachi.

