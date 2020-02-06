Pakistan batsman Kamran Akmal reveals which player hits the best sixes

Posted on by
Kamran Akmal believes Rohit Sharma hits the best sixes India Pakistan cricket

Kamran Akmal believes Rohit Sharma hits the best sixes

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that India opener Rohit Sharma hits the best sixes.

Rohit has been in red-hot form as of late and is widely regarded as one of the best attacking players in the world right now.

Kamran chose Rohit during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

The 38-year-old has not played for Pakistan since April 2017, but has been doing extremely well on the domestic circuit.

Akmal had a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

Leave a Reply