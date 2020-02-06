Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he has a rivalry with fellow seamer Naseem Shah.

Afridi noted that his rivalry with Naseem could become similar to that of legendary Pakistan fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

The 19-year-old added that his rivalry with Naseem started during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi last December.

During that match, Afridi took a five-for in Sri Lanka’s first innings, while Naseem claimed five wickets in the second innings.

The 16-year-old made history during the match as he dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to become the youngest pace bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

“During the second Sri Lankan innings, I had told Naseem that it was his day and he will take wickets,” Afridi told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He had that hunger and he wanted to compete with me. It is a healthy rivalry to have. It is something that Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis also had. This not only brings out the best performances from us but also helps the team.”

