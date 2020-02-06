Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that India batsman Lokesh Rahul is a “star in [the] making”.

Akmal was highly impressed with Rahul’s performance in the recent five-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand, which India won 5-0.

Rahul scored 224 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 144.51.

He maintained his red-hot form in the first ODI, which India lost by four wickets, as he made an unbeaten 88, which came off 64 balls and included three boundaries and six sixes.

Outstanding one more star in making KL Rahul brilliant he is — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) February 2, 2020

“Outstanding, one more star in the] making [is] KL Rahul, brilliant he is,” Akmal said in response to a fan during a question and answer session on Twitter.

