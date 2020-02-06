Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that his three favourite Pakistan players of all time are Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail.

All three of them are considered to be among the top batsmen Pakistan ever produced.

Akmal made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Inzi bhai saeed Anwar Amir Sohail — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) February 2, 2020

The 38-year-old has not played for Pakistan since April 2017, but has been doing extremely well on the domestic circuit.

Akmal had a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

