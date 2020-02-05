Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran Pakistan batsmen Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt are all likely to be in trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Umar is understood to have completely exposed himself in front of a trainer after failing a skin-fold test.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, he reportedly said: “Where is the fat?”

The PCB is aware of the incident and will look to punish Umar in relation to bringing the game into disrepute.

In addition to this, Umar could be removed from the upcoming domestic one-day competition.

However, Kamran believes that Umar’s actions were nothing more than a joke and that the entire incident was a “misunderstanding”.

Kamran himself could also be in hot water as he skipped two fitness tests and failed in almost all areas when he eventually did it.

Kamran was supposed to do his fitness test on January 11, but missed it as he had a photoshoot with the Peshawar Zalmi, who he will represent in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His fitness test was rescheduled to January 20, but he failed to appear again as he said he was suffering from a fever.

He finally did his fitness test with Umar on January 28, but he and his brother both fell short of the established requirements.

“I had informed the management each time I didn’t come,” Kamran told ESPNcricinfo. “I had reasons and I came on January 28 for the test. As far result is concerned, you will see an improvement in the next test after the PSL.”

In regards to Salman, the former Pakistan captain left his fitness test after his request to have it rescheduled was rejected.

