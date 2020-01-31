Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa will send a security delegation to Pakistan next month before a decision is made on whether the Proteas will tour the country for a three-match Twenty20 series in March.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the security delegation will be headed by Rory Steyn.

Should the security situation in Pakistan be deemed acceptable, South Africa will likely travel to Pakistan immediately after their ODI series in India, which concludes on March 18.

Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka for three ODIs, three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests last year, which was historic as it marked the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years.

Furthermore, if South Africa do tour Pakistan, it could result in batsman AB de Villiers making his comeback after retiring from international cricket.

De Villiers has expressed his interest in representing South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October to November.

