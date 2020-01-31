Peshawar Zalmi appoint legendary player as batting mentor

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has been appointed as the Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Amla retired from international cricket last August and ended his career as one of the best batsmen South Africa ever produced.

Amla left international cricket with the most ODI hundreds by a South Africa player as he scored 27. Among them, 24 came in games that the Proteas won.

He is also the fastest player in history to amass 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 ODI runs.

Amla also holds the record for being the first South African player to score a triple century in Test cricket as he struck a magnificent 311 not out against England at The Oval in July 2012.

“A very wholehearted Pakhair Raghlay [welcome] to the legendary player in the Yellow Storm Brigade as a batting mentor. His gracious presence in the PSL 5 festivity will not only adorn the Zalmi dugout but will also inspire and craft the cricket skills of the emerging players in the squad,” Zalmi owner Javed Afridi said on Twitter.

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on January 1.

The tournament will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

The Zalmi will kick off their campaign against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on February 21.

