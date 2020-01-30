Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper and Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan believes that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed needs to be in Pakistan’s Twenty20 and ODI squads right now.

Sarfaraz was sacked as Twenty20 and Test captain in October last year and dropped from the national team.

He has since been overlooked for the tour of Australia, Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, and the recent Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Lahore.

“His stats in limited-overs cricket were not that bad and I still believe that he shouldn’t have been removed from the T20I and ODI squads,” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“The way Sarfaraz was removed makes one think that there are different standards of judging different players on the basis of one’s liking and disliking.”

Moin is confident that Sarfaraz will put up a string of strong performances for the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts next month, and regain his spot in the national team.

“I have no doubt that he’ll perform well in PSL and make a comeback,” he said. “The tournament is going to be very tough this time, all the teams are evenly poised and we expect some good contest throughout the tournament.”

