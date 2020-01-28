Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez revealed that he told the top officials in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to inform him if his services are no longer required.

Hafeez’s comments come after he starred in the second Twenty20 International against Bangladesh in Lahore, where he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

Hafeez noted that if the PCB and national selectors decide that he won’t be in their plans going forward, he wants to know immediately as he will then turn his attention to playing in the different Twenty20 tournaments around the world.

“If there is anything like this (policy against seniors) then we should talk about that,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Personally, I spoke to the higher officials directly and told them that if I am not required, I should be clearly told.

“I am satisfied and happy with my services for Pakistan and if I can’t make the team then I can leave the Pakistan team and focus on leagues. But I got no reply so I was holding myself and waited, and I am always available and more than happy whenever needed for Pakistan.”

