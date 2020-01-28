Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that he is very proud of fellow all-rounder Shoaib Malik for his performance in the ongoing Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Hafeez’s comments come after Malik was named Man of the Match for his game-winning 58 not out in the first Twenty20 International, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

Hafeez starred in the second Twenty20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

“I was very happy when Shoaib Malik played a good knock in a tough situation to win the match for Pakistan, that was something to learn from. Similarly, I am happy that I contributed towards a win with my knock today,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I think this was a brilliant opportunity for me to represent Pakistan and to make winning contributions, I am more happy than anything else that I won the match for Pakistan and that required missing part in the team, I will try to fill it.

“What is being called a comeback, I saw it as an opportunity as I was more focused mentally. I am happier about contributing to a win for Pakistan, for me the best performances are those that take the team to a win. Malik played a match-winning innings also. I think communication is necessary to make things easier.”

