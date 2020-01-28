Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has made it clear that he is “more than happy to leave my place” if there is someone else who can “perform better at my number”.

Hafeez’s comments come after he starred in the second Twenty20 International against Bangladesh in Lahore, where he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

The 39-year-old added that he doesn’t want to be selfish towards the end of his career as for him, it has always been about doing what’s best for Pakistan and ensuring the team wins matches.

“There’s always a right time when you want to leave with respect. If you’re performing and fit and a player better than me gets ready, then I am more than happy to leave my place, if there is someone who can perform better at my number. For me, winning matches for Pakistan is important, not Mohammad Hafeez,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

