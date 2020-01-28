Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran Pakistan pace bowler Aizaz Cheema believes that he should have played more international cricket.

Cheema’s comments come after he announced his retirement from first-class cricket.

Cheema took 572 wickets in 140 first-class games at an average of 20.

He also represented Pakistan in seven Tests, where he took 20 wickets at an average of 31.90, and 14 ODIs, where he picked up 23 wickets at an average of 25.78.

In regards to his Twenty20 International career, Cheema snapped up eight wickets in five games at an average of 14.50.

“This was pretty disappointing for me as I felt that I should have played more international cricket,” Cheema told PakPassion. “Since last representing Pakistan in 2012, I have continued to play domestic cricket and put in good performances, and I am currently the top wicket-taker in T20 cricket in Pakistan with 121 wickets to my name.

“What I am really pleased about is that I have kept myself in high spirits and my performances have been excellent since the time I was dropped from the Pakistan side. Recently, I was part of the Central Punjab team that won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and whilst I have retired from four-day cricket, I am still very much available for limited overs matches and am looking forward, if selected, to appearing for Central Punjab in the National One-Day tournament that will be played after the PSL.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...