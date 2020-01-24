Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Phil Salt smashed a 31-ball 59 to lead the Adelaide Strikers to a 16-run win over the Perth Scorchers at Perth Stadium.

Choosing to bat first, the Strikers got off to a superb start as Jake Weatherald and Salt amassed a 72-run partnership before Weatherald was dismissed by Ashton Agar for 36.

Salt went on to score a 31-ball 59, which included seven boundaries and two sixes, before he was stumped by Josh Inglis off the bowling of Ashton Agar.

Alex Carey mustered 25 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Chris Jordan, while captain Travis Head made 35 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Matthew Kelly.

With Jonathan Wells scoring an unbeaten 23, the Strikers finished on 181/5.

Agar and Kelly picked up two wickets apiece, while Jordan chipped in with one.

Chasing 182 to win, the Scorchers lost Inglis in the fourth over as he was dismissed by Wes Agar for five runs.

Liam Livingstone and Kurtis Patterson made up for the loss of Inglis with a 49-run partnership before Patterson was caught behind off the bowling of Billy Stanlake for 17.

Captain Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Turner fell soon after, while Livingstone went on to score a 54-ball 79, which included a boundary and seven sixes, before he was sent packing by Agar.

Sit back and enjoy all of Liam Livingstone's seven sixes from his quickfire 79 against the Strikers!@Dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kJDCCRqr47 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2020

With the Scorchers continuing to lose wickets at regular intervals after Livingstone’s dismissal, they ended up falling short of their target as they finished on 165/7.

Agar was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Stanlake took two, and Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle claimed one wicket each.

Agar was named Man of the Match.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...