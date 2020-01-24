Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shreyas Iyer and Lokesh Rahul smashed 58 not out and 56 respectively as India cruised to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Twenty20 International in Auckland.

Being put in to bat first, New Zealand got off to a fantastic start as Martin Guptill and Colin Munro amassed an 80-run partnership before Guptill was dismissed by Shivam Dube for 30.

Munro went on to score a 42-ball 59, which included six boundaries and two sixes, before he was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal off the bowling of Shardul Thakur.

Colin de Grandhomme fell shortly after, but New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor steadied things with a 61-run partnership before Williamson was removed by Chahal for 51, which came off 26 deliveries and included four boundaries and four sixes.

Even though Tim Seifert was sent packing soon after, Taylor struck a 27-ball 54, which included three boundaries and three sixes, to help New Zealand finish on 203/5.

Thakur, Dube, Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 204 to win, India lost Rohit Sharma early on as he was caught by Taylor at backward point off the bowling of Mitchell Santner for seven runs.

Rahul and captain Virat Kohli made up for the loss of Rohit with a 99-run partnership, during which Rahul registered his fifty, before he was caught by Tim Southee off the bowling of Ish Sodhi for 56, which came off 27 balls and included four boundaries and three sixes.

Kohli went on to make 45 before he was sent packing by Blair Tickner, while Dube only made 13 before being removed by Sodhi.

With Iyer going on to score a 29-ball 58, which included five boundaries and three sixes, India reached their target with an over to spare.

Sodhi was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Santner and Tickner claimed one wicket each.

Iyer was named Man of the Match.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...