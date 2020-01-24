Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

D’Arcy Short carved through the Hobart Hurricanes’ batting line-up with a five-wicket haul to lead the Hobart Hurricanes to a 57-run win.

Opting to bat first, the Hurricanes lost Short on the third ball of the match as he was clean bowled by Arjun Nair for a duck.

Captain Matthew Wade and Macalister Wright made up for the loss of Short with a 97-run partnership before Wade was caught behind off the bowling of Daniel Sams for a 34-ball 56, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Nair took out David Miller soon after, while Ben McDermott was clean bowled by Sams for 12.

Wright went on to score 64, which came off 45 deliveries and included four boundaries and three sixes, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Sams, who also took out George Bailey for 29.

Thanks to Wade, Wright and Bailey’s quickfire 29, which came off just 10 balls, the Hurricanes finished on 185/6.

Sams was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Nair snapped up two.

Chasing 186 to win, the Thunder were dealt an early blow as opener Usman Khawaja was caught by Scott Boland at deep backward square off the bowling of James Faulkner for three runs.

Alex Hales and captain Callum Ferguson managed to add 46 runs to the score before Ferguson was sent packing by Boland for 12 runs.

Hales went on to score a 42-ball 63, which included five boundaries and four sixes, before he was dismissed by Short.

After removing Hales, Short sliced through the Thunder’s middle and lower order, which led to them being bowled out for 128.

Short was the most successful bowler with five wickets, while Boland took two, and Faulkner and Nathan Ellis claimed one wicket each.

Short was named Man of the Match.

