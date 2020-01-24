Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shoaib Malik smashed a game-winning 58 not out to lead Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 International in Lahore.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to an excellent start as Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Naim amassed a 71-run partnership before Tamim was run out for 39.

Liton Das made 12 runs before he was run out by Shadab Khan, while Naim fell the very next ball as he was caught by Iftikhar Ahmed at long-on off the bowling of Shadab for a 41-ball 43, which included three boundaries and two sixes.

Afif Hossain only made nine runs before he was clean bowled by debutant Haris Rauf, while Soumya Sarkar was cleaned up by Shaheen Shah Afridi for seven runs.

With captain Mahmudullah making an unbeaten 19, Bangladesh finished on 141/5.

Afridi, Rauf and Shadab picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 142 to win, Pakistan were dealt a huge blow on the second ball of their innings as captain Babar Azam was caught behind off the bowling of Shafiul Islam for a duck.

Mohammad Hafeez mustered 17 runs before he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman.

Malik and debutant Ahsan Ali stabilised the innings with a 46-run partnership before Ahsan was removed by Aminul Islam for 36.

Despite Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim falling shortly after, Malik led Pakistan across the finish line with his unbeaten knock of 58, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

Shafiul was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Mustafizur, Aminul and Al-Amin Hossain claimed one wicket each.

Malik was named Man of the Match.

