Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam sent the national team a heartwarming and encouraging message ahead of their Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

The three-match series will be held in Lahore and run from Friday to Monday.

Fawad wished the team “good luck” and is also hoping that they retain their spot atop the Twenty20 team rankings.

In order to do this, Pakistan have to win all three matches against Bangladesh.

Good luck! Team Pakistan to win the T20 series against Bangladesh and to retain the number one T20 position in the world. #cricketbackhome — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) January 24, 2020

“Good luck! Team Pakistan to win the T20 series against Bangladesh and to retain the number one T20 position in the world,” Fawad said on Twitter.

