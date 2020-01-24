Fawad sends heartwarming message to Pakistan ahead of Bangladesh T20 series

Fawad Alam sends heartwarming message to Pakistan ahead of their T20 series against Bangladesh cricket

Fawad Alam: “Good luck! Team Pakistan to win the T20 series against Bangladesh and to retain the number one T20 position in the world”

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam sent the national team a heartwarming and encouraging message ahead of their Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

The three-match series will be held in Lahore and run from Friday to Monday.

Fawad wished the team “good luck” and is also hoping that they retain their spot atop the Twenty20 team rankings.

In order to do this, Pakistan have to win all three matches against Bangladesh.

“Good luck! Team Pakistan to win the T20 series against Bangladesh and to retain the number one T20 position in the world,” Fawad said on Twitter.

