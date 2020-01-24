Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has predicted that the national team will have an “easy run” during their Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

The three-match series will be held in Lahore and run from Friday to Monday.

Pakistan need to win all three matches in order to retain their position atop the Twenty20 team rankings.

However, Latif doesn’t see that being a problem as he feels “Bangladesh don’t have a strong enough bowling attack to beat Pakistan”.

“Bangladesh don’t have a strong enough bowling attack to beat Pakistan. I think it will be an easy run for Pakistan. Our boys will hit it out of the park. The matches will be one-sided,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

