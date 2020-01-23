Is Shoaib Malik angry with the Pakistan Cricket Board?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has insisted that he is not angry about the fact that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn’t give him a central contract.

Malik’s comments come after he was recalled for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The 37-year-old pointed out that there were other players more deserving than him, especially as he failed to have an impact during the World Cup last year.

In the three games he played during the showpiece event, Malik accumulated eight runs at a dismal average of 2.66 and took one wicket at an average of 47.

“I think it was a good decision by the board to not give (Mohammad) Hafeez and me a central contract,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Other players are more deserving besides us and I appreciate this decision to focus on youngsters who can play for a longer time than us. I fully back this decision.

“My performances in the 2019 World Cup weren’t good but in T20Is, whenever the team was number one, I did perform well. The new management came and tried some new things with new players to try and make a well balanced side, I don’t think they should be criticised for that.”

