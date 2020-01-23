Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that he and the other senior players can help Babar Azam become a successful captain.

Azam replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Twenty20 captain last year. In his first assignment as skipper, Pakistan were beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match series.

With a three-match Twenty20 series coming up against Bangladesh in Lahore from January 24 to 27, Hafeez noted that he and the other veteran players in the team should give Azam advice so that he can use it to develop his leadership skills.

“The best you can do for the next generation of cricketers is to share your experience and that cannot be done with words but with actions. We have learned from our seniors on how to be successful in your cricketing career,” Hafeez said in an interview with fellow all-rounder and Pakistan teammate Shoaib Malik. “There is a pressure of captaincy which you and I have faced in our careers and we can take this off from Babar by putting up performances which can lead Pakistan to victories. We can back his plans and help him in their better execution on the field.”

