Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that Asif Ali, Hussain Talat and Ahsan Ali should have never been picked in the national team.

Asif has represented Pakistan in 18 ODIs and 25 Twenty20 Internationals, while Talat has featured in one ODI and 14 Twenty20 Internationals.

As for Ahsan, he is set to make his international debut after being included in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

“By focusing on fitness and youngsters, we have taken our team to number eight. We don’t look at performance or skill anymore, domestic [cricket] is not considered,” Akmal told Aap News as quoted by PakPassion. “Since [the] PSL started, people are selected after 1-2 innings, and not even big innings, 30s and 40s like Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Ahsan Ali. What is their performance? Ahsan Ali didn’t play even one match in division 1 in first-class and you selected him. What is the criteria for selection?”

