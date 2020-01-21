Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has taken a shot at Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

Razzaq noted that “there is a lot of uncertainty in team selection at the moment”.

He added that players who are being called up to the national team aren’t being given enough opportunities to prove their worth before being dropped.

“The fact is that there is a lot of uncertainty in team selection at the moment,” Razzaq told PakPassion. “We have players who are being brought into the international side based on good domestic performances and then discarded if they don’t perform even once.

“Also, just because one player performed well in this year’s domestic season, it doesn’t mean that he should be preferred over another player who has performed well for the past few domestic seasons.

“The other puzzling point is that whenever the selection panel changes for Pakistan, the next group of selectors seem to bring in a completely different bunch of players which puts a big question mark on the whole process of selection. It seems to imply that the selection was wrong and that criterion for picking players was incorrect in the first place.

“So, where does that leave the PCB administration and the captain and coach, if it is shown that they had chosen the wrong set of players before? Does that mean the previous team which is radically different from now was a mistake?”

