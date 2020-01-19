Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Debutant Kevin Kasuza, Craig Ervine and Prince Masvaure scored 63, 55 not out and 55 respectively to give Zimbabwe the upper hand over Sri Lanka on the opening day of the first Test in Harare.

Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe got off to a brilliant start as Kasuza and Masvaure amassed a 96-run partnership, during which Masvaure brought up his fifty.

But shortly after doing so, he was caught by Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne at mid-off off the bowling of Lasith Embuldeniya for 55, which came off 149 balls and included seven boundaries.

Kasuza and Ervine kept the runs flowing with a 68-run stand before Kasuza was trapped lbw off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara for 63, which came off 214 deliveries and included five boundaries and a six.

Ervine and Brendan Taylor managed to add 25 runs to the score before bad light brought play to an end for the day.

Ervine finished on 55, which came off 116 balls and included three boundaries and three sixes, while Taylor remained undefeated on 13, which came off 25 deliveries and included a boundary and a six.

Embuldeniya and Kumara picked one wicket each.

Zimbabwe ended day one on 189/2 and will continue batting on Monday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

