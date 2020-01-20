Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India opener Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent 119 to not only lead his side to a seven-wicket victory over Australia in Bangalore, but a 2-1 series win as well.

However, Australia batsman Steve Smith deserves a lot of credit too since he struck a valiant 131.

Opting to bat first, Australia lost opener David Warner in the fourth over as he was caught behind off the bowling of Mohammad Shami for three runs.

Captain Aaron Finch mustered 19 runs before he was run out.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne stabilised the innings with a 127-run partnership, during which both batsmen surpassed their fifties, before Labuschagne was brilliantly caught by India captain Virat Kohli off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja for 54, which came off 64 balls and included five boundaries.

Mitchell Starc fell three balls later, but Smith and Alex Carey steadied things with a 58-run stand.

Carey went on to score 35 before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, while Ashton Turner was caught behind off the bowling of Navdeep Saini for four runs.

Smith proceeded to score a 132-ball 131, which included 14 boundaries and a six, before he was removed by Shami, who also took out Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa.

With Ashton Agar scoring an unbeaten 11, Australia finished on 286/9 off their 50 overs.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Jadeja snapped up two, and Saini and Kuldeep chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 287 to win, India got off to a strong start as Rohit and Lokesh Rahul forged a 69-run partnership before Rahul was trapped lbw off the bowling of Agar for 19.

Rohit and Kohli kept the runs flowing with a 137-run stand, during which Rohit registered his hundred and Kohli his fifty, before Rohit was sent packing by Zampa for 119, which came off 128 balls and included eight boundaries and six sixes.

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer added 68 runs to the score before Kohli was clean bowled by Josh Hazlewood for a 91-ball 89, which included eight boundaries.

Iyer went on to score a 35-ball 44 as India won the match with 15 balls to spare.

Zampa, Agar and Hazlewood claimed one wicket each.

Rohit was named Man of the Match.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...