The Brisbane Heat suffered the worst collapse in Big Bash League (BBL) history as they lost all 10 wickets for 36 runs in their 44-run loss to the Melbourne Renegades.

Choosing to bowl first, the Heat got the early breakthrough they were looking for when Renegades opener Marcus Harris was caught behind off the bowling of James Pattinson for six runs.

Shaun Marsh made 27 runs before he was caught and bowled by Ben Laughlin, while Sam Harper was sent packing by Ben Cutting for 21.

Will Sutherland mustered 20 runs before being removed by Laughlin, while Beau Webster smashed a quickfire 36 before being caught and bowled by Cutting.

Captain Dan Christian failed to have an impact as he was clean bowled by Laughlin for one run.

With Mohammad Nabi and Samit Patel scoring 22 and 23 respectively, the Renegades finished on 164/6.

Laughlin was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Cutting snapped up two and Pattinson chipped in with one.

Chasing 165 to win, the Heat got off to a fantastic start as Sam Heazlett and captain Chris Lynn amassed an 84-run partnership before Lynn was dismissed by Andrew Fekete for a 15-ball 41, which included five boundaries and three sixes.

Cameron Boyce took out AB de Villiers and Matt Renshaw in successive deliveries, while Heazlett went on to score 56, which came off 37 deliveries and included seven boundaries and a six, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Patel.

Once he was gone, the Heat completely imploded as they went from 113/4 to being bowled out for 120.

7 for 7 in under 60 seconds. Enjoy the ride 🎢 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/mAVFGbRFZx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2020

Boyce was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Christian and Patel took two wickets apiece. As for Fekete, he claimed one.

Boyce was named Man of the Match.

