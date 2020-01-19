Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock fought valiantly with an unbeaten 63, but spinner Dominic Bess’ five-for kept England firmly in control on the third day in Port Elizabeth.

Starting off the day on 60/2, South Africa only added three runs to their overnight score before Dean Elgar was brilliantly caught by Ollie Pope at silly point off the bowling of Bess for 35.

Bess struck again in his next over as he removed South Africa captain Faf du Plessis for eight runs.

Bess completed his five-for when he clean bowled Rassie van der Dussen for 24.

Shortly after, the rain came and play was suspended for a while before the match eventually restarted.

De Kock and Anrich Nortje, who came in as the nightwatchman on day two, managed to put together a 45-run partnership before Nortje was caught by England captain Joe Root at slip off the bowling of Ben Stokes.

De Kock and Vernon Philander kept the runs flowing with a 54-run partnership before stumps was called.

De Kock, who was dropped three times by Stokes at slip, finished on 63, which came off 134 balls and included nine boundaries, while Philander remained undefeated on 27, which came off 55 deliveries and included five boundaries.

Bess was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Stokes claimed one.

South Africa ended day three on 208/6, which still leaves them trailing by 291 runs, and will continue batting on Sunday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...