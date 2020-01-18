Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Daniel Sams and Chris Morris combined to take five wickets as the Sydney Thunder snuck past the Sydney Sixers by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Electing to bowl first, the Thunder got their first breakthrough on the fifth ball of the match when Sixers opener Daniel Hughes was brilliantly run out by Morris for a duck.

Josh Philippe was on his way back to the pavilion the very next over as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Gurinder Sandhu for one run.

Just a few balls later, the rain came. However, while there was only a short delay, it was enough to reduce the game to 18 overs per side.

Things went from bad to worse for the Sixers as captain Moises Henriques was caught behind off the bowling of Morris for one run.

Two balls later, the rain returned and the match was delayed for a short while again, which led to the match being cut to 16 overs per side.

James Vince, Jordan Silk and Tom Curran all fell soon after the match restarted, which left the Sixers struggling at 26/6.

With Justin Avendano making 28 and Ben Dwarshuis scoring 19, the Sixers managed to reach 76 before being bowled out.

Sams was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Morris snapped up two, and Sandhu and Brendan Doggett chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 75 to win from 16 overs as a result of the DLS method coming into effect, the Thunder lost Alex Hales on the fourth ball as he was dismissed by Jackson Bird for a golden duck.

Usman Khawaja mustered 13 runs before he was caught by Hughes at first slip off the bowling of Curran.

With the rain returning again and refusing to relent this time around, the Thunder were declared the winners as they on 28/2 after 5.3 overs, which was four runs ahead of the DLS par score.

Bird and Curran claimed one wicket each.

Morris was named Man of the Match.

