The rain had the final say in the Sydney Sixers’ clash against the Hobart Hurricanes at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Electing to bowl first, the Hurricanes got the early wicket they were looking for when Sixers opener Josh Philippe was stumped by Ben McDermott off the bowling of Clive Rose for seven runs.

James Vince fell in the next over as he was caught behind off the bowling of Scott Boland for one run.

Daniel Hughes and captain Moises Henriques managed to amass an unbeaten 24-run partnership before the rain came.

Since it refused to relent, the umpires had no choice but to call off the match.

Hughes finished on 26, which came off 22 balls and included two boundaries, while Henriques remained undefeated on 10, which came off eight deliveries and included a boundary.

Rose and Boland picked up one wicket apiece.

