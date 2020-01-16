Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that the national team will be in for a “hard series” against Bangladesh.

He added that Pakistan must be “well prepared” and “cannot afford to lose” as it will result in questions being asked about the team and the coaching staff.

“This will be a hard series for Pakistan. They cannot afford to lose against them in the series. A loss would create big question marks over the entire team structure. Pakistan need to be well prepared for the series,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Akhtar’s comments come after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

