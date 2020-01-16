Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Rashid Latif believes that Pakistan may have given their Asia Cup hosting rights to Bangladesh in order to get them to tour the country.

Latif’s suspicions come after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

Latif noted that the split series could have “negative repercussions in [the] long [run].”

“Congratulations to [the] PCB for convincing Bangladesh to tour. However, the efforts they have made for the past two or three years in the resumption of international cricket may take a hit due to the split series,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “In my opinion, the impact of [the] World XI, West Indies and others team touring Pakistan has been broken. It can have negative repercussions in [the] long [run].

“Touring in one go has a different impact worldwide. Bangladesh has accepted Pakistan’s demand but they kept their ego intact.

“If we have achieved something out of this, then it is important to know whether we have made any sacrifice for it. I just have a concern regarding [the] Asia cup. Have we given the hosting rights to Bangladesh in return for them touring?

“It might be a possibility that Bangladesh might be a neutral venue for [the] Asia cup. These things are yet to be revealed. If [the] Asia cup doesn’t happen in Pakistan, then it means a deal has been struck.”

