Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is set to make his international comeback during the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Sarfaraz has not played for Pakistan since he was axed as Test and Twenty20 captain, and dropped for the tour of Australia and Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Sarfaraz has worked hard on his fitness in the time he was away from the national team and it was evident during the recent fitness tests held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore as he fared a lot better in comparison to his previous fitness tests.

As for left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, he is set to be fit for the series after recovering from an injury.

Meanwhile, uncapped pace bowler Haris Rauf is likely to make his international debut during the series following his incredible campaign in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

It has also been reported that left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Irfan and batsmen Haris Sohail and Asif Ali will be dropped for the series.

Bangladesh’s series against Pakistan will be split over three separate tours, with the Twenty20 series being the first leg.

Bangladesh will return for one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3 before playing the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

