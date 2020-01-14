Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan hammered a career-best 64 not out in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday.

Shadab’s knock went in vain as the Dhaka Platoon lost to the Chattogram Challengers in the eliminator by seven wickets.

Shadab’s entertaining 64 came off 41 balls and included five boundaries and three sixes.

In addition to scoring his maiden Twenty20 fifty, Shadab also dismissed Imrul Kayes and Chris Gayle for 32 and 38 respectively to finish with figures of 2-32 off 2.4 overs.

Overall, Shadab has taken 11 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 21.81 and an economy rate of 6.92.

He has also scored 111 runs at an average of 55.50 and a strike-rate of 148.

