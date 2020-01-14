Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas has revealed that he loves watching India batsman Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli play.

Abbas, who is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen Pakistan ever produced, noted that watching Rohit bat “is pure bliss”, while he has the same feeling when Kohli is at the crease.

“I don’t move from the television screen when he (Rohit) is batting. His batting gives me real satisfaction and watching him play is pure bliss,” Abbas was quoted as saying by mykhel.com. “I admire the way he creates a shot and plays where he wants to. He picks up the ball very early and that is special.

“I admire Rohit because I enjoy his batting and when I am watching him bat people in my house ask what about Virat Kohli, and I tell them ‘look I am not saying Kohli is less’.

“Kohli is Kohli. Let me put it this way, I get satisfaction watching them both bat.”

Abbas also pointed out that India’s success over the past few years has been down to the fact that the BCCI hasn’t made too many changes to the domestic structure in the country.

“The money has made a big difference to the players because now they realise that they just have to focus on their game and play like professionals and the rewards they get are great. They have financially been given so much security by their board,” he added.

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

