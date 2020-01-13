Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Evin Lewis scored a superb 102 to help the West Indies cruise to a five-wicket win over Ireland via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the third ODI in Grenada.

Since the West Indies won the series 3-0, it marked their first home series victory since 2014.

Opting to bowl first, the West Indies got the early breakthrough they were looking for when Ireland opener Paul Stirling was caught behind off the bowling of Oshane Thomas for five runs.

James McCollum mustered 20 runs before he was caught by Lewis at cover off the bowling of Thomas.

William Porterfield was trapped lbw for 10 runs off the bowling of Roston Chase, who also took out Kevin O’Brien for 21.

Hayden Walsh took over from that point as he first took out Lorcan Tucker for 21 and captain Andy Balbirnie for 71, which came off 93 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes.

He then proceeded to remove Simi Singh and Mark Adair en route to Ireland being bowled out for 203.

Walsh was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Thomas snapped up three, Chase got two and Romario Shepherd chipped in with one.

Chasing 197 to win off 47 overs since there was a rain delay midway through their innings, the West Indies lost opener Shai Hope for six runs as he was given out lbw off the bowling of Barry McCarthy.

Sunil Ambris also made six runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Singh.

Lewis and Brandon King steadied things with a 75-run partnership, during which Lewis brought up his fifty, before King was caught behind off the bowling of Andy McBrine for 38.

Lewis and Nicholas Pooran kept the runs flowing with a 63-run stand, during which Lewis registered his hundred, before he was dismissed by Craig Young for a 97-ball 102, which included six boundaries and five sixes.

Pooran went on to score an unbeaten 43 as the West Indies reached their target with 64 balls to spare.

McBrine was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while McCarthy, Singh and Young claimed one wicket each.

Lewis was named Man of the Match.

