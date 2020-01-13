Bangladesh only willing to tour Pakistan for T20 series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has confirmed that the national team will only tour Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series.

Nazmul noted that the Bangladesh government told the BCB to keep the series “short”.

As a result, Bangladesh are not willing to play the two-Test series right now, but are willing to reschedule it to a later date.

“We are clear cut, but let’s see how they react,” Hassan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “As far as security is concerned, T20 is a better option. They should be happy that we still want to go to play T20s. We just wanted rescheduling [of the Tests], not saying we won’t tour. This is the best thing we can offer to Pakistan.”

The decision comes after the BCB held a meeting on Sunday to decide what to do about the tour of Pakistan.

The board has been considering three options – only play three Twenty20 Internationals, play one Test and the three Twenty20 Internationals or take up the PCB’s latest offer where Bangladesh would play the two Tests first and reschedule the Twenty20 series for a later date.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in January and February.

