Marcus Stoinis made the highest BBL score ever after hammering a breathtaking 147 not out in the Melbourne Stars’ 44-run win over the Sydney Sixers.

Being put in to bat first, the Stars absolutely dominated from the get-go as Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright nearly batted out the entire 20 overs themselves.

Stoinis and Cartwright amassed a mammoth 207-run partnership, during which Stoinis brought up his hundred and Cartwright his fifty.

The Sixers tried to do everything possible to break the huge stand the duo put together, but it was to no avail.

Eventually, the Sixers got their first and only wicket on the first ball of the 20th over as Cartwright was caught by Jordan Silk at deep midwicket off the bowling of Tom Curran for 59, which came off 40 balls and included six boundaries and three sixes.

Stoinis went on to score an unbeaten 147, which came off 79 deliveries and included 13 boundaries and eight sixes.

ICYMI: Marcus Stoinis set a new @BBL record individual high score with this incredible knock of 147 not out 🤯 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/xONRir7VtB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2020

Thanks to him and Cartwright, the Stars finished on 219/1 off their 20 overs.

Curran was the only bowler to take a wicket.

Chasing 220 to win, the Sixers lost opener Josh Philippe on the fourth ball of the innings as he was caught behind off the bowling of Dan Worrall for six runs.

Daniel Hughes made 20 before being dismissed by Haris Rauf, while James Vince mustered 16 runs before he was caught by Stars captain Glenn Maxwell off the bowling of Clint Hinchliffe.

Sixers skipper Moises Henriques managed to score a 25-ball 41, which included four boundaries and two sixes, before he was sent packing by Hinchliffe.

Curran and Justin Avendano fell soon after, while Silk made 32 before being caught by Cartwright at deep midwicket off the bowling of Lance Morris.

Even though Ben Dwarshuis provided some late fireworks with his 17-ball 42, which included three boundaries and three sixes, the Sixers ended up falling well short of their target as they finished on 175/7.

Hinchliffe was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Worrall, Rauf, Morris and Sandeep Lamichhane claimed one wicket each.

Stoinis was named Man of the Match.

