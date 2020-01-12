Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Jonathan Wells smashed a 38-ball 58 to lead the Adelaide Strikers to a convincing 63-run win over the Melbourne Renegades.

The Renegades continue to remain winless as they have lost all nine of their games and are now on the brink of being eliminated.

Opting to bat first, the Renegades got off to a flyer as Jake Weatherald and Phil Salt amassed a 40-run partnership in slightly more than three overs before Salt was dismissed by Jack Wildermuth for 18.

Weatherald went on to score 27 before he was caught by Tom Cooper off the bowling of Mohammad Nabi.

Captain Travis Head and Harry Nielsen both fell soon after, but Wells and Matthew Short stabilised the innings with an 80-run partnership.

Short ended up scoring a 28-ball 41, which included a boundary and three sixes, before he was run out by Cooper.

However, with Wells going on to hammer a 38-ball 58, which included five boundaries and a six, the Strikers finished on 173/6.

Fiddy up for Jonathan Wells! This guy is just SO reliable #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/xoKbVBANoM — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020

Nabi, Wildermuth, Samit Patel, Joe Mennie and Cameron Boyce picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 174 to win, the Renegades lost opener Marcus Harris on the fifth ball of the innings as he was clean bowled by Head for four runs.

Sam Harper was cleaned up by Peter Siddle for five runs, while Shaun Marsh suffered the same fate as Harris after making 21 and putting together a 50-run partnership with Beau Webster.

Nabi and Cooper fell soon after, while Webster struck a 33-ball 49, which included four boundaries and two sixes, before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Rashid Khan.

Once Webster was gone, the Renegades lost wickets in a hurry and ended up being bowled out for 110.

Siddle was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Rashid and Head took two wickets apiece. As for Michael Neser and Harry Conway, they claimed one wicket each.

Wells was named Man of the Match.

